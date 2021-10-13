Extended-temperature NAND Flash comes in 1 Gb – 4 Gb densities

Available with different interfaces, SkyHigh Memory first-generation Serial (SPI) SLC NAND and third-generation Parallel SLC NAND complete the third generation ML-3 4Gb-16Gb parallel SLC NAND product family already in production.

SkyHigh Memory Limited is introducing 3.0V 1Gb-4Gb densities 4KB page and 2KB page ML-3 products to its family of NAND Flash memories. The new 1Gb-4Gb ML-3 SLC NAND Flash product family devices are designed on 1xnm, the industry’s most advanced technology node for SLC NAND products.

The new 1Gb-4Gb devices will be offered to support high-reliability systems that store critical data and operate at extended temperatures, up to +105°C. Thanks to its internal ECC engine, the ML-3 product family can support chipsets with as low as a 1-bit ECC engine to accommodate legacy chipsets and modern chipsets with higher ECC engines.

The ML-3 product family also offers various security features to protect sensitive boot code, system firmware, and application integrity from malicious software.

The ML-3 product family devices are ideal for high-reliable and/or secure applications, such as, industrial control, networking equipment, IoT applications, and set-top boxes.

Secure system designs require storage elements in which the stored data can be protected from programming and erasing operation. SkyHigh Memory ML-3 SLC NAND Flash devices provide two protection mechanisms traditionally not found in competitive SLC NAND products: a volatile and permanent block protection method. With the volatile block protection, the entire memory content can be protected. In this method, the protection parameter settings are volatile and therefore must be loaded to the device on power-up. With the permanent block protection, protection parameter settings are permanent and programmed only once during the life cycle of the product. Up to 64Mb can be protected permanently. In addition, the ML-3 SLC NAND product family devices contain an OTP of 1Mb, the largest OTP of any SLC NAND in the market.

The ML-3 Serial (SPI) SLC NAND is the first SkyHigh Memory serial interface SLC NAND memory generation. The devices are available in 8pin LGA (6mm x 8mm) package that saves board space and simplifies board layout.

The ML-3 Parallel SLC NAND offers a migration path to the first and second SkyHigh Memory parallel interface SLC NAND memory generation, with form and fit compatibility. The devices are available in industry-standard packages: 48-pin TSOP (12mm x 20mm) and 63-ball BGA (9mm x11mm). SkyHigh Memory 2Gb and 4Gb ML-3 Serial (SPI) and Parallel SLC NAND Flash memory are available for sampling now. SkyHigh Memory 1Gb ML-3 Serial (SPI) and Parallel SLC NAND Flash memory will be available for sampling in January 2022.