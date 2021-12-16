External power adapters span 5 to 360-W range

The newest models of MEAN WELL external power adaptors for medical and industrial fields are available now, or coming soon, to Allied Electronics & Automation. These updated pieces — GST Series, GSM Series, and GEM/GE Series — offer a total solution for those in the medical and industrial fields. With more options, customers have more flexibility while getting products that provide more reliability, durability, and energy efficiency.

The external power supply is a critical component of systems powering everything from medical carts and dental tools to industrial-grade computers and robots. Many device manufacturers rely on external power supplies for cost, safety, and time-to-market reasons. Instead of including a power supply that works worldwide and follows all safety and energy regulations, these external adaptors provide a quicker and more cost-effective solution.

Flexibility sets these adaptors apart. The latest generation of adaptors meets all new energy efficiency regulations required by the United States Department of Energy, as well as other standards throughout the world. Meaning, no matter where you take it, the power supply will work. New options in these series provide a wider range of voltages — from 5 to 360 watts, from the newest adapter coming soon. As customers’ needs may change in a project, the right adaptor is sure to be available.

Additionally, the GEM & GE series offers an interchangeable AC plug that allows the use of a single adaptor throughout the world. Furthermore, the MEAN WELL team is willing to work with the customers’ needs through customization, providing further flexibility based on their requirements.

MEAN WELL prides itself on creating value while maintaining quality. Reliability is essential in these parts.

Features of the GST, GSM and GEM/GE Series include: Energy-efficient – the supreme feature allows the adaptor to save energy when it is either under the operating mode or the standby mode; Supplies different output voltages that can satisfy the demands of various kinds of medical and industrial fields; Utilizes the 94V-0 flame retardant plastic case, providing double insulation that effectively prevents electrical shock;