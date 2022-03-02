External power supplies feature 12 to 54 Vdc outputs

Astrodyne TDI introduces the EDP125 Series of desktop power supplies, delivering high performance and reliability. These new external adapter power supplies are designed for applications that require compact, power-efficient, low leakage solutions for medical, healthcare, and industrial applications.

The EDP125 Series can deliver 125 Watts of regulated DC output power and operates over the input voltage range of 80 to 264 VAC, at 47–63 Hz frequency. The power supplies are safety certified for both Class I grounded and Class II ungrounded AC inputs.

With an input to output leakage rating less than 100uA, the EDP125 Series is certified to meet the most stringent requirements for use across a variety of medical applications, including home healthcare equipment. It is also compliant with the latest DoE Level VI efficiency requirements and is approved to the following standards: IEC62368 and IEC 60950 I.T.E. Safety; IEC 60601-1-1, 3rd Edition, Amendment 1 Medical Safety; IEC 60601-1-2, 4th Edition, Class B Medical EMC;

Models with outputs ranging from 12 VDC to 54 VDC are available, each characterized for operation up to an ambient temperature of +85°C. To ensure safety, each EDP125 model includes a built-in short circuit, overload, overvoltage, and overtemperature protection.

These versatile and competitive external adapter power supplies provide an ideal combination of functionality, performance, reliability, and value for demanding medical, healthcare, and industrial applications. The EDP125 Series is now available through Digi-Key or on the Astrodyne TDI website at astrodynetdi.com.