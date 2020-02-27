Class AB power amps deliver up to 200 W from 20 MHz to 18 GHz

A new series of Class AB broadband high power amplifier modules incorporate GaN, LDMOS or VDMOS semiconductor technology. Fairview’s comprehensive new line of class AB broadband high power amplifiers consists of 18 new models spanning frequency bands from 20 MHz to 18 GHz. These designs are unconditionally stable and operate in a 50-Ω environment. They offer power gain up to 53 dB and saturated output power levels from 10 to 200 W. This line includes two new heatsink modules with dc- controlled cooling fans specifically designed for the 18 new models to ensure optimum baseplate temperature for highly reliable performance.

“This new series provides our customers with more options for applications that need a high power, small-form-factor RF amplifier that uses cutting-edge semiconductor technology with wide dynamic range over a broad array of frequencies, high linearity and exceptional efficiency,” explained Tim Galla, Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

These compact coaxial packages utilize N-Type or SMA connectors and have integrated D-Sub control connectors for dc bias, enabled with TTL logic control and temperature and current sense functions. The rugged assemblies can withstand relative humidity exposure up to 95% maximum and operate over a wide temperature range from -20 to +60°C.

Fairview’s new class AB, high power amplifiers and heatsinks are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity required.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

