Programmable attenuators cover dc to 40 GHz

A new series of programmable attenuators covers broadband RF, microwave and mmWave frequencies ranging from dc to 40 GHz. They provide greater flexibility and programmability by allowing different values of RF signal attenuation on demand. These new high-performance attenuators are available in TTL, USB or relay-controlled options. They also feature switching speeds of 0.35 μsec and ± 0.7 dB attenuation accuracy.

Additionally, they offer SMA, N-Type and 2.92-mm female connector options with attenuation ranges from 31 dB to 95 dB with 0.5 dB and 1 dB step sizes.

Designed with compact, rugged, military-grade coaxial and an operational temperature range of -40 to +85°C, these programmable attenuators are highly dependable in hazardous environmental conditions.

“Fairview’s latest lineup of broadband programmable attenuators is ideal for test and measurement applications. Designers can leverage flexibility with TTL, USB or relay-controlled options as well as a variety of attenuation ranges, multiple step sizes, greater coverage and high switching speeds,” said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.