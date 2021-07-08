TAA-compliant waveguide horn antennas span 1.7 to 40 GHz

A new series of standard gain, waveguide horn antennas can be used in a wide range of test and measurement, wireless communication, government/military, R&D, and microwave radio systems applications. Fairview Microwave’s new waveguide horn antennas are made in the U.S. and are TAA-compliant. With low loss, high power handling capability, high directivity and near constant electrical performance, they are candidates for a range of applications. These standard gain, waveguide horn antennas are offered in 10, 15 and 20 dBi gain options with frequencies ranging from 1.7 GHz to 40 GHz. They also come in L, S, C, X, Ku, K and Ka bands, WR-28 to WR-430 waveguide sizes, as well as Type-N, SMA, and 2.92mm (Type-K) connector options.

“Available in a range of frequency options and waveguide sizes, our new waveguide horn antennas can address nearly every application. Plus, they are made in the U.S. and are TAA-compliant, making them suitable for US military and government use,” said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave’s new standard gain, waveguide horn antennas are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

