Temperature-compensated RF amps cover 0.5 GHz to 40 GHz

A series of temperature-compensated amplifiers from Fairbanks Microwave address precision performance and test-and-measurement applications. Fairview’s new series of coaxial packaged, temperature-compensated amplifiers covers broadband and ultra-broadband frequencies ranging from 0.5 GHz to 40 GHz. Designs incorporate pin diode attenuation circuitry that senses and adjusts broadband gain levels and maintains a minimum gain level of 35 dB over the full operational temperature range of -67 to +185°F.

These assemblies utilize MIC thin-film and MMIC semiconductor technology in rugged, military-grade, compact coaxial packages that are designed for high reliability and meet a series of MIL-STD-202F environmental test conditions for altitude, vibration, humidity and shock. The comprehensive portfolio of temperature-compensated amplifiers is available with or without heat sinks to address multiple applications. Designs support internal voltage regulation that covers dc voltages ranging from +12 Vdc to +15 Vdc, an output of 1.0 dB compression and power levels from 15 dBm to 20 dBm.

“Designers will find these broadband and ultra-broadband temperature-compensated amplifiers useful for precision performance, test-and-measurement and proof-of-concept applications. These high-reliability amplifiers are available in-stock with no minimum-order quantity,” said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.