Waveguide components feature low cut-off frequencies

A new line of double ridge waveguide components are candidates for radar, wireless and satellite communication, and test and instrumentation.

Fairview Microwave’s new double-ridge waveguide components span 28 models in straight sections, bends and twist configurations. These transmission line components cover wider frequency bands, deliver superior RF performance and offer lower cut-off frequencies compared to conventional rectangular waveguide WRD-180(18-40 GHz), WRD-650 (6.5 to 18 GHz), WRD-750 (7.5 to 18 GHz) sizes. Plus, double ridge waveguide-to-coax adapters are available in WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 waveguide sizes, SMA, N-type and 2.92mm connectors, UG-style square cover flanges and with typical VSWR performance as low as 1.5:1.

“These double ridge waveguide components are available with same-day shipping, meaning we can immediately meet our customers’ need for complete construction of transmission lines in a double ridge waveguide configuration,” said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager

Fairview Microwave’s new double ridge waveguide components are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

