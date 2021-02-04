Waveguide-to-coax adapters use European IEC standard flanges

A new line of euro-style flange, waveguide-to-coax adapters are candidates for radar, satellite and wireless communications, and test instrumentation applications.

Fairview Microwave’s new waveguide-to-coax adapters cover a wide range of waveguide sizes that include European IEC standard flanges (including UBR square cover, UDR and PDR types), WR-22 to WR-430, right-angle and end-launch coaxial connector options, and N-type, SMA, 2.92-mm and 2.4-mm connector choices.

These new waveguide-to-coax adapters transform waveguide transmission lines into 50-Ω coaxial lines, which allows each adapter to cover the full frequency range of its waveguide band and power to be transmitted in either direction.

”Not only are these new flange-style waveguide-to-coax adapters compliant European IEC standards, they are ready and available off-the-shelf to address our customers’ urgent needs,” said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager, RF Passive Components.

Fairview Microwave’s new waveguide-to-coax adapters with IEC euro-style flanges are in-stock and available for immediate shipping.

