FAKRA TO AMC4 cable assemblies expand space-conscious options

Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce the FAKRA to AMC4 cable assembly product series. This preconfigured assembly combines the automotive industry standard FAKRA connector with the ultra-miniature AMC4 connector on the flexible 1.13 mm micro coax cable. This combination allows for easy connect and disconnect and is ideal for automotive and IoT applications where space constraints are a design consideration.

The FAKRA connector is color-coded and mechanically keyed to prevent mismating during the installation process. The AMC4 connector features an ultra-low profile (0.6 mm height off the board with a mated height of 1.4 mm) and an extremely small board footprint (2 x 2mm). These connectors can be terminated with any other AMC4 or similarly keyed FAKRA, respectively. Standard FAKRA to AMC4 cable assemblies are available in the universal Z code which has the versatility to mate with all other key codes.

Automotive applications include interior cabin cameras and sensors, dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) such as V2X technology and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) – all of which play key roles in vehicle safety. In the IoT ecosystem, this cable assembly offers a high-density solution within applications where space limitations exist. They are ideal for smart boxes or modules and remote control access, in addition to high-volume cable harnesses and large multi-connector panels.

The FAKRA to AMC4 cable assembly series joins a robust product portfolio which offers a number of standard automotive assemblies as well as a growing line of connectors designed specifically for micro coax cables.

