Fan-less 600-W modular ac/dc supplies handle paralleled outputs

Vox Power VCCM600 conduction cooled configurable power supply series combines the advantages of a modular power supply with the high reliability of a fan-less architecture. The unit delivers a silent 600 Watts, and up to 750 Watts of peak power for 5 seconds, in a rugged 4” x 7” x 1.61″ package. The VCCM600 is the ultimate power solution for demanding medical and industrial applications where reliability or audible noise are of concern.

The VCCM600 series can be configured as conduction, convection, or forced air-cooled solution depending on the application allowing it to be used anywhere from environmentally controlled environments to harsh industrial conditions. Each configured solution can accommodate up to 4 isolated DC output modules with outputs from 1.5 to 58VDC at 150 Watts per channel, and each module utilizes 100% SMT components to ensure reliability. Additional features include a 5V/1A bias supply and a 5-year warranty.

Standard features include full output voltage adjust range, externally controllable voltage, and current and series and paralleling of outputs. The unique design approach and heat dissipation techniques allow the unit to be mounted in virtually any orientation giving system designers greater flexibility.

The series is approved to the latest medical and industrial safety standards and features market-leading specifications and design in application support. This tiny modular conduction-cooled power supply truly offers unrivaled performance and flexibility.