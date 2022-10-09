Fanless embedded system carries Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 or Celeron processor

Axiomtek is proud to unveil the eBOX710A, a highly-scalable fanless embedded system. The eBOX710A is powered by the high-performance 11th/10th generation Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 or Celeron processor (code name: Comet Lake-S) with the Intel H420E chipset. The IP40-rated embedded box PC is designed to operate reliably in industrial environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C, vibration endurance for up to 3G, and 9 to 48 VDC power input. The durable eBOX710A comes with one PCIe x4 expansion slot which makes it well-suited for machine learning, deep learning, robotic control, edge computing, and more AIoT applications.

The reliable eBOX710A comes with dual 260-pin DDR4 non-ECC SO-DIMM slots with a total capacity of 64GB. Two 2.5″ SATA HDD drive bays are available for extensive storage needs. The outstanding embedded system comes with rich I/O interfaces, including two RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, five USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, one USB 2.0, four GbE LAN ports, two HDMI ports, and one DisplayPort 1.2 ++. A SIM slot with a cover is located on the front panel for easy access. Other interfaces include one power button, one remote switch, one reset button, one AT/ATX quick switch, and five antenna openings. Besides, this powerful computing embedded system supports Windows 11 IoT and Linux operating system and TPM 2.0 for enhancing data and network security.

Advanced Features of eBOX710A include: 11th/10th gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 or Celeron (Comet Lake-S) processor, up to 65W; 4 GbE LAN and 4 COM ports; Dual 2.5″ SATA HDD drive bays; 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort with dual view supported; -40°C to +70°C wide operating temperatures; Wide range power input from 9 to 48 VDC; 1 PCIe x4 slot for I/O card; Flexible I/O window supported via mPCIe modules;

The eBOX710A will be available November 2022.