FAQ on outgassing: sources, implications, and solutions: part 2

This materials- and physics-based phenomenon is a non-issue for many designers but a major one for others.

This second part continues the exploration of outgassing and its implications. See here for Part 1.

Q: Is outgassing analogous to easier-to-understand, more familiar physical phenomena?

A: Yes, it is related to both evaporation and boiling. Evaporation occurs when a liquid turns into a gas. The boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which the substance transitions from a liquid to the gaseous phase. At that point, the vapor pressure of the liquid is equal to the applied pressure on the liquid.

At the boiling point of a liquid, the temperature at which its vapor pressure is equal to the pressure of the gas above it; if that gas above it is non-existent or nearly so (UHV or HV, respectively), that surrounding applied pressure is close to zero and the boiling point is very low.

Q: I thought “boiling” meant water at 100° C (212° F) under normal conditions – what’s going on?

A: If you ask most people what “boiling” is, they will answer it is what happens when water reaches 100° C (212° F). While that is correct (even allowing for the modest changes in boiling temperature at different altitudes and atmospheric pressures), boiling can occur at any temperature, from near absolute zero to thousands of degrees. That’s why a leak in an astronaut’s space suit is so dangerous: his or her blood will “boil away” nearly instantaneously at that near-zero Kelvin temperature.

Q: Is outgassing a new problem?

A: Yes and no. While the phenomenon has been recognized and studied since the late 19th century, its impact became much more meaningful with the development of high vacuum and ultrahigh vacuum systems. It also became a major consideration when spacecraft, both orbital satellites and deeper space probes, were launched into that UHV environment.

Note that the extreme cold of space greatly retards outgassing, but for many spacecraft, the side facing the sun gets very hot, which accelerates the effect. Outgassing caused many puzzling problems in early satellites and spacecraft [1], especially as there was no way to bring the satellites back to Earth for failure review and analysis, of course.

Dealing with outgassing



Q: What can be done to minimize outgassing?

A: The best way to reduce outgassing is to use materials that produce little outgassing in the first place.

For vacuum chamber construction, grades 304 and 316 stainless steel are low-outgassing materials. For electronics, PEEK (polyetheretherketone) low-outgassing thermoplastics are used for connectors while Kapton is used for insulating wire. Other polymers and materials are used for functions such as connector bodies.

Due to the importance of low outgassing for space-rated projects, NASA maintains a list of materials with minimal outgassing. Many vendors of components such as connectors and support materials such as epoxies (for packaging of ICs and as adhesives) offer materials and complete components that are certified to be low outgassing and approved for projects where it is a requirement.

Q: What else can be done?

A: There are multiple major steps to minimize the potential for outgassing:

Cleaning and handling to eliminate gross and fine surface contaminants such as finger oil, micro-rust, machine oil, and any other “foreign” material.

Surface treatments reduce the exposed surface area by reducing roughness; the most common techniques are mechanical polishing and electropolishing.

Passivation via coatings creates a barrier layer against contaminant adsorption and permeation. These coatings are usually applied via a vapor-deposition process or sputter coating at a raised temperature (200-500°C).

Purging and backfilling involve a constant flow of dry gas through a sealed processing chamber, which can remove contamination and reduce water vapor concentration.

A “bakeout” at high temperature is used to drive the undesired “loose” molecules out of the material before actual use.

Q: What figures of merit and measurement are used to quantify outgassing magnitude?

A: One metric is the outgassing rate, measured as millibars/sec-cm2. Two others are total mass loss (TML) and collected volatile condensable materials (CVCM).

Q: Thus far, the discussion of outgassing has been qualitative. Are there physical and chemical models and associated analyses of the phenomenon?

A: Of course, as it has been studied extensively. Reference 2 is a representative academic paper (12 pages) with many differential equations used to model the process. Other references give typical outgassing rates for various materials.

Q: What formal or standardized tests are used to assess outgassing?

A: NASA uses the test ASTM E595-77/84/90 to determine a material’s performance when exposed to an environment of high heat and or extreme vacuum. The steps in this test include:

Exposure of the parts to 25°C at a 50% relative humidity for 24 hours.

Parts are then weighed.

Exposure in a chamber at 125°C for 24 hours at a vacuum below 5×10 -5 torr; the chamber contains a cooling collector plate at 25°C to collect gas condensate.

torr; the chamber contains a cooling collector plate at 25°C to collect gas condensate. Parts are then weighed again with the collector plate.

The weight of the sample is taken before and after the experiment and the materials. NASA’s target number for acceptable TML is less than 1%, and for CVCM, it is less than 0.1%.

Conclusion



For designers of consumer or mass-market products, outgassing is a non-issue in most cases. However, for many industrial processes, advanced manufacturing, and space-related projects, it is a type of contamination and is a major issue.

