Fast and easy tool-less mounting with 369 series sealed panel mount connector

TE Connectivity is once again expanding its 369 family of connectors with the release of the compact, lightweight and durable 369 series sealed panel mount connector. The new 369 series connector is ideal for harsh and confined environments found in aerospace and aviation applications.

“The 369 series sealed panel mount connector is fully compatible with existing 369 connectors, yet brings many enhanced features,” said Clint Schlosser, product manager for TE’s Aerospace, Defense and Marine division. “It provides both space and weight savings compared to traditional circular connectors and is incredibly versatile with features like simple push-in mounting and a positive button latching mechanism with an audible click.”

The 369 series sealed panel mount connector is made of high-performance composite materials to meet low-smoke, toxicity and flammability requirements of the aerospace industry. The electrical interfaces are fully sealed and use a cork-in-bottle and triple-wire-seal technology to withstand high-moisture environments. The rectangular shape also allows for easy stacking of the connectors to achieve space savings in applications such as cabin and galley lighting, seat wiring and actuation, passenger service units, in-flight entertainment, electronic window shutters and various other industrial uses.

The new 369 series sealed panel mount connectors also easily mount to an LRU (line-replaceable unit) panel, bracket, chassis or frame by using integrated panel latches to simply clip the connector into a rectangular cut out. This eliminates the need for additional fasteners or fixings, making removal, repair and maintenance fast and easy. In addition, the connectors have replaceable panel sealing gaskets allowing for IP67 level of protection from both moisture and dust.

“As a trusted design and engineering partner to customers, we are supporting them by offering new and efficient ways to integrate and install connectors into a variety of systems and environments. We believe this new addition to the 369 series of connectors will open doors to exciting new design opportunities for customers,” said Schlosser.

The 369 series sealed panel mount connector features an operating temperature range of -55° to 175° C, an IP67 rating, and a durability rating of 500 matings. It is easy to install and requires no tooling to remove or repair should the need arise.