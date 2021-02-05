Fast gigabit Ethernet switches optimized for industrial applications

The LÜTZE unmanaged E-CO (Ethernet Compact) switches with 5, 8, or 16 ports are suitable for universal network communication in all conventional Ethernet environments and field bus systems, such as ProfiNet-IO or EtherCAT. In addition to the enhanced performance with QoS (Quality of Services), auto-negotiation, auto crossing and an error message for the redundant power supply, the switches also offer an AC/DC wide range supply for DC 12 V to 48 V as well as AC 24 V. The fact that the switches can also run on AC voltage means that they can be integrated easily into building automation applications. Thanks to the sturdy and compact design, including protection class IP30, the switches can also be used in an extended temperature range of -40 °C to +75 °C, making the LÜTZE E-CO Switches well suited for industrial environment applications. The LÜTZE E-CO Switches can be mounted flexibly, either on the DIN hat profile or on the control cabinet wall.

The LÜTZE E-CO Switches offer state-of-the-art performance with respect to the redundant power supply, extended application temperature range, and energy savings

One of the many benefits of the new LÜTZE E-CO Switches includes intelligent energy management. This integrated enhancement ensures the creation of energy-saving Ethernet networks. Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) is implemented in compliance with the IEEE 802.3az norm. The result: consistent energy savings compared to conventional switches. Improved ESD (Electro Static Discharge) protection of ± 6 kV DC maximizes the interference immunity and allows its use for more applications.