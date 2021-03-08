Fast-switching IGBT/Schottky diode combo targets on-board charger apps

Infineon Technologies AG has launched the 650 V CoolSiC Hybrid Discrete for automotive. The device contains a 50 A TRENCHSTOP 5 fast-switching IGBT and a CoolSiC Schottky diode to enable a cost-efficient performance boost as well as high reliability. This combination builds a perfect cost-performance trade-off for hard-switching topologies and supports high system integrity in addition to bi-directional charging. This makes the device ideal for fast switching automotive applications such as On-Board Chargers (OBC), Power Factor Correction (PFC), DC-DC, and DC-AC converters.

The integrated fast-switching 50 A IGBT enables MOSFET-like turn-off behavior outperforming pure silicon solutions. In contrast to regular silicon carbide MOSFETs, the plug-and-play solution for a fast time-to-market achieves 95 to 97 percent system efficiency at a lower cost level. Furthermore, the CoolSiC Schottky diode supports reduced turn-on and recovery losses. In comparison to pure silicon designs, the device is ideal for hard commutation with 30 percent lower losses. With its low cooling requirements, the diode also provides an excellent cost-performance trade-off on the system level.

Shenzhen VMAXPower Co, Ltd. (VMAX) is a leading OBC supplier in China, focusing on the development of automotive power electronics and providing customers with highly reliable OBCs and DC-DC converters. VMAX uses Infineon’s latest CoolSiC Hybrid Discrete in their next-generation OBC/DC-DC system.

The CoolSiC Hybrid Discrete for Automotive is now available.