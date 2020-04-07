Faster GigE vision interface cameras for high-res image capture

Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company, has announced its new GenieTM Nano 5GigE M/C8100, M/C5400 and M/C4500, based on the ON Semiconductor 45M, 30M and 20M monochrome and color sensors. The new Genie Nano 5G series delivers affordable, easy-to-use, GigE Vision interface cameras specifically engineered for industrial imaging applications requiring high-speed data capture and transfers. These new camera models take advantage of the new XGS sensor family which replaces the discontinued ON Semiconductor high-resolution KAI CCD sensors.

“The new ON Semi XGS 45M global shutter CMOS image sensor provides excellent performance and image quality for high-end optical inspection,” said Manny Romero, Senior Product Manager at Teledyne DALSA. “With the addition of our highest resolution Nano 5G models, we are now pleased to offer a variety of resolutions ranging from 3.2 MP to 45 MP.”

With Teledyne DALSA’s TurboDriveTM technology, the new Genie Nano 5G 45M camera can achieve full resolution image transfer at up to 15 fps. Coupling a compact 59 x 59 mm form factor, and a transition from 1GigE Vision to 5GigE Vision without the need for software changes, the new models offer system designers an easy integration path to extend the life of an existing vision system. Genie Nano 5G cameras are engineered to deliver high-speed, dependable results for applications such as electronics manufacturing inspection, industrial metrology, intelligent traffic systems, aerial imaging, and sports and entertainment.

Features:

Six new models are offered, in 20M, 30M and 45M in monochrome and color versions

Industry’s smallest 45M 5GigE Vision cameras

Trigger-to-Image Reliability (T2IR) framework improves the reliability of your inspection system and protects from data loss

GenICam, GigE Vision 2.0 compliant

All-metal body with 3-year warranty