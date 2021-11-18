Ferroelectric RAM chips feature SRAM-compatible parallel interface

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited has launched a new 8Mbit FRAM MB85R8M2TA with a parallel interface, which is the first product to guarantee 100 trillion read/write cycle times in Fujitsu’s FRAM product family.

FRAM is a non-volatile memory product with superior features of high read/write endurance, fast writing speed operation, and low power consumption, and it has been mass-produced for over 20 years.

The MB85R8M2TA with an SRAM-compatible parallel interface operates at a wide range of power supply voltage from 1.8V to 3.6V. Being capable of operating up to 25ns in fast page mode, the new FRAM’s access speed is as high as SRAM at continuous data transfer. It achieves both high-speed operations, approximately 30% faster access speed, and low power consumption, 10% less operating current, compared to Fujitsu’s conventional products. This memory IC is an ideal replacement for SRAM in industrial machines that require a high-speed operation.

Evaluation samples are currently available.