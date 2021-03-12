Fiber-optic transceivers provide 1 Gb/sec comm for in-vehicle networks

The new integrated KD9351 Fiber Optic Transceiver (FOT) from KDPOF further reduces costs for optical in-vehicle networks at 1 Gb/s. Incorporating the transmit and receive optoelectronics into one single component, the KD9351 is an optical transceiver for 100 Mb/s up to 1 Gb/s with a small footprint. Applications for the new KD9351, with competitive pricing for EMC critical or galvanic isolated critical links, include safe Ethernet backbones and sensor links for advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

KDPOF significantly lowers costs for the new KD9351 by constructing the trans-impedance amplifier, photodiode, LED driver and LED as one single device. Additional benefits are a shorter supply chain and no test duplication with the final test at Tier1. Furthermore, the assembly of the FOT and the existing KD1053 IC is simplified and the connector offers snap-fit without soldering. The KD9351 reuses low-cost MEMs encapsulation and allows SMD reflow assembly with 8 by 7 mm LGA components. It is fully shielded against electromagnetic radiation. Fiber connection is done with a very simple plastic connector placed on top. The temperature range, from -40 °C to +105 °C, conforms with harsh automotive environmental requirements. The FOT withstands motor conditions with a vibration class of V2. Additionally, the device endures water without sealing. EMC performance is excellent even with the ECU shield case removed, as shielding is integrated into the PCB component. Optics implement Tx and Rx lenses. Samples are already available.