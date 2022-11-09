Field-wireable M8 connectors for single-pair Ethernet

Binder USA’s new series 808 M8 connectors are used for data and power transmission in factory processes and building applications. Designed for single-pair Ethernet (SPE) applications, these miniaturized industrial connectors are easily integrated into standard sensor technology housings. They meet IEC 63171-5 and 63171-6 standards for mechanical, electrical, test specification, and mating faces, as well as the ruggedness, reliability, and signal integrity. The connectors also offer flexible termination in the field.

SPE refers to Ethernet transmission via a single pair of copper cables. It is ideal for high-speed data transmission, as well as the simultaneous supply of power to end devices via power over data line (PoDL). SPE allows only high-performance, energy-efficient wiring of field components quickly being integrated into the existing data infrastructure. SPE is also able to transmit data at speeds of up to 10 Mbps with the potential to reach 1 Gb/s.

Product highlights: