FieldDAQ captures physical data close to the sensor

FieldDAQ modules accept sensors directly and send data over Ethernet.

Collecting data such as temperature, strain, and other physical parameters often requires long sensor wires or rugged equipment close to the measurement source. Long wires can add errors due to losses in analog wiring or from outside interference. Field installations often add environmental and power issues to the mix. FieldDAQ from NI lets you install data-acquisition modules in the field close to the measurement point and send data over Ethernet to an office or control center.

The first FieldDAQ lineup consists of temperature ($4550) and strain ($3850) modules that let you connect sensors directly into the module. Future modules will include ±10 V inputs with sensor power and a sound/vibration module. The thermocouple module accepts up to 16 thermocouple types J, K, T, E, N, B, R, and S. The strain module accepts eight quarter-bridge, half-bridge, and full-bridge strain gages.

FieldDAQ modules require a separate 24 V DC power supply. You can daisy-chain modules and deliver power with a single power supply provided the supply provides enough power for all of your modules. Furthermore, you can daisy-chain Ethernet cables between modules, which eliminates the need for a local Ethernet switch.

FieldDAQ modules feature 24-bit measurement resolution. The modules operate at temperatures from -40°C to 85°C. You can synchronize measurements with accuracy to within less than 1 µs across modules; FieldDAQ supports IEEE 802.1 time-sensitive networking.

Software support includes the free NI FlexLogger Lite, which lets you configure measurements, log measurements, and create real-time displays. For custom applications, FieldDAQ supports Python, C/C++, VB 6.0, VB.net, C#, and of course NI LabVIEW.

FieldDAQ applications include:

Automotive test,

Aerospace & defense,

Structural test,

Load measurements, and

Environmental measurements.