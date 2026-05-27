Film capacitors handle 140°C in compact power designs

Exxelia has introduced the CF-PP140 polypropylene film capacitor range for high-energy power electronics in aerospace, transportation and industrial systems. The capacitors support 450 V to 1500 V operation, temperatures up to 140°C and energy density up to 250 J/L in a standard footprint, helping designers fit power stages into space- and temperature-constrained architectures. The series is intended for applications such as UAVs, eVTOL aircraft and heavy vehicles, where elevated temperatures and limited volume can restrict component choices.