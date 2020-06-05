First 008004 MLCC with 0.1-µF capacitance

Murata Electronics today announced the availability of the GRM011R60J104M, the world’s first multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) that features a maximum capacitance of 0.1µF in a 008004 (0.25×0.125mm) package. The solution also delivers a capacitance tolerance of ±20 percent, usage temperature range of -55°C to 85°C, and rated voltage of 6.3Vdc.

By using proprietary ceramic and electrode material atomization and homogenization technology, Murata achieved a mounting surface area approximately half the size and a volume (LxWxH) approximately 80 percent smaller than conventional products in a 01005 package. Additionally, the GRM011R60J104M has nearly 10 times the capacity of similarly-sized products.

The demand for smaller and higher density electronic circuitry is growing exponentially as 5G smartphones and devices such as wearables become more widespread, multifunctional, and compact. For example, higher end smartphones alone are generally equipped with 800 to 1,000 components. With MLCCs being critical in this circuitry, it is necessary for them to be as miniaturized and powerful as possible.