First AI-centric vision processors for intelligent cameras

Hailo announced its groundbreaking Hailo-15™ family of high-performance vision processors, designed for integration directly into intelligent cameras to deliver unprecedented video processing and analytics at the edge.

With the launch of Hailo-15, the company is redefining the smart camera category by setting a new standard in computer vision and deep learning video processing, capable of delivering unprecedented AI performance in a wide range of applications for different industries.

With Hailo-15, smart city operators can more quickly detect and respond to incidents; manufacturers can increase productivity and machine uptime; retailers can protect supply chains and improve customer satisfaction; and transportation authorities can recognize everything from lost children to accidents, to misplaced luggage.

The Hailo-15 VPU family includes three variants — the Hailo-15H, Hailo-15M, and Hailo-15L — to meet the varying processing needs and price points of smart camera makers and AI application providers. Ranging from 7 TOPS (Tera Operation per Second) up to an astounding 20 TOPS, this VPU family enables over 5x higher performance than currently available solutions in the market at a comparable price point. All Hailo-15 VPUs support multiple input streams at 4K resolution and combine powerful CPU and DSP subsystems with Hailo’s field-proven AI core.

By introducing superior AI capabilities into the camera, Hailo is addressing the growing demand in the market for enhanced video processing and analytic capabilities at the edge. With this unparalleled AI capacity, Hailo-15-empowered cameras can carry out significantly more video analytics, running several AI tasks in parallel including faster detection at high resolution to enable the identification of smaller and more distant objects with higher accuracy and fewer false alarms.

As an example, the Hailo-15H is capable of running the state-of-the-art object detection model YoloV5M6 with high input resolution (1280×1280) at real-time sensor rate, or the industry classification model benchmark, ResNet-50, at an extraordinary 700-FPS.

With this family of high-performance AI vision processors, Hailo is also pioneering the use of vision-based transformers in cameras for real-time object detection. The added AI capacity can also be utilized for video enhancement and much better video quality in low-light environments, for video stabilization, and for high dynamic range performance.

Hailo-15-empowered cameras lower the total cost of ownership in massive camera deployments by offloading cloud analytics to save video bandwidth and processing while improving overall privacy due to data anonymization at the edge. The result is an ultra-high-quality AI-based video analytics solution that keeps people safer while ensuring their privacy. It allows organizations to operate more efficiently, at a lower cost, and complexity of network infrastructure.

The Hailo-15 vision processors family, like the Hailo-8TM AI accelerator, which is already widely deployed, are engineered to consume very little power, making them suitable for every type of IP camera and enabling the design of fan-less edge devices. The small power envelope means camera designers can develop lower-cost products by leaving out an active cooling component. Fan-less cameras are also better suited for industrial and outdoor applications where dirt or dust can otherwise impact reliability.