First-ever multi-publication Engineering Salary Study reveals market reality

Ever wondered how your salary stacks up against your peers? The 2025 Engineering Salary Survey combines forces between Engineering.com and six industry publications, including EEWorld Online, to deliver the most comprehensive compensation analysis the engineering community has seen. With nearly 600 qualified responses from practicing engineers across the United States and Canada, this study reveals current market realities that could reshape how you think about your earning potential.

Whether you’re negotiating a raise, considering a career move, or simply curious about industry standards, this survey provides hard data with a statistically significant sample size. For the first time, engineers have access to a truly broad-based salary study spanning multiple sectors and specializations, making it essential reading for understanding your place in today’s competitive engineering market.

