First Mioty and BLE dual stack enables concurrent use of 2.4GHz and sub-GHz spectrum

BehrTech announced the release of the first mioty and Bluetooth Low Energy Dual Stack. The mioty Bluetooth LE Dual-Stack brings together mioty, the newest low-power wide-area network technology, with the latest version of Bluetooth (BLE 5.2) on a single multi-protocol chip, the CC1352R wireless microcontroller from Texas Instruments.

Together, mioty and Bluetooth LE provide ultra-low power, short-range and long-range wireless capabilities that expand the possibilities of IoT in commercial and industrial environments. This dual-stack improves the scalability and robustness of existing IoT applications and enables a myriad of new IoT use cases from asset tracking and indoor navigation to consumables monitoring and environmental monitoring. Mioty extends the power efficiency and high data rate capabilities of Bluetooth LE devices by serving as a reliable and robust backhaul for long-range communication in both complex indoor environments and widespread remote locations.

The advanced chipset architecture from Texas Instruments, together with the new mioty Bluetooth LE Dual-Stack, enables the use of the license-free 2.4GHz spectrum and sub-GHz spectrum concurrently. Combining mioty and Bluetooth creates a new level of interoperability between ecosystems from wireless technology vendors to sensor manufacturers and system developers. This single-chip solution is tailor-made for maximum integration, smaller devices, and reduced costs, allowing users to take advantage of the license-free spectrum across frequencies and protocols for full flexibility of IoT deployments.

Combining the complementary strengths of two different wireless standards and frequencies in one design opens up new opportunities in terms of use cases and geographies. Mioty and Bluetooth LE, together, allow the deployment of IoT networks in a significantly broader geographic area. This flexibility is increasingly important as more IoT sensor networks are deployed in far-flung, industrial locations like remote mining, oil and gas, and manufacturing facilities. The mioty Bluetooth LE Dual-Stack also cost-effectively enables critical indoor applications that require reliable connectivity for a vast number of end-nodes. Mioty’s long-range, deep indoor penetration and high interference immunity overcome the challenges of physical barriers and obstructions, as well as co-channel interference that is often present in indoor environments, to ensure reliable data communications in any large industrial campus or smart building.

BehrTech offers the new mioty Bluetooth LE Dual-Stack as a free evaluation version for the TI LPSTK-CC1352R. A “mioty only” subGHz stack is also available for the same platform.