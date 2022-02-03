Five-in-one high-end oscilloscopes sport four channels at 3/5 GHz bandwidth

The new multifunctional high-end, four-channel DS70000 Series Oscilloscopes. The DS70304 (3 GHz) and DS70504 (5 GHz) offer a sample rate up to 20 GSa/sec, and a deep 2 GPts memory depth is available to acquire and process large amounts of data. The signal acquisition rate of up to 1 Mwfms/sec enables non-stop real-time recording and playback of signals with up to 2M frames. The DS70000 integrates five independent instruments into one: digital oscilloscope, digital voltmeter, eight-digit frequency counter and totalizer, and an optional real-time spectrum analyzer and protocol analyzer. The vertical resolution on the DS70000 scopes can be changed between 8-bit and 16-bit resolution which is ideal for measuring very small signal components. Hardware acceleration allows the processing of up to 10,000 FFTs/sec, offering a real-time spectrum measurement capability.

DS70000 oscilloscopes occupy a full 7U rack and offer two touch screens: a large capacitive 15.6-in angle-adjustable color touchscreen (which can also be split into different windows, and a second 3.5-in touch screen for efficient and easy setting and control purposes.

The DS70000 series is ideally suited for the fast acquisition and analysis of signals, including some RF applications. Typical tasks include automated and manual circuit tests, and protocol analysis for serial buses in electronic circuits (including automotive) such as CAN-FD, SENT, FlexRay, LIN, RS232, SPI, etc. Interfaces such as USB3.0 Host, USB Device, HDMI, LAN, 10 G SFP+ and TRIG OUT, 10 MHz IN/OUT, AUX OUT and USB-GPIB (option) are available, together with a web-control interface for remote control. A recommended accessory for DS70000 Series is the new active differential probe series PVA8000 which is available in 3.5/5/7 GHz models.

Features:

Standard trigger functions: Edge, Pulse, Slope, Video, Pattern, Duration, Timeout, Runt, Window, Setup/Hold, Nth Edge, RS232, I2C, SPI, CAN, FlexRay, LIN, I2S, and MIL-STD-1553

Auto measurement of 41 waveform parameters

A variety of math operations: A+B, A-B, A×B, A/B, FFT, A&&B, A||B, A^B, !A, Intg, Diff, Lg, Ln, Exp, Sqrt, Abs, AX+B, LowPass, HighPass, BandPass, BandStop, FFT analysis and peak search function

Eye diagram and jitter analysis (option)

The DS70000 oscilloscope series are part of Rigol’s StationMax program, based on the new UltraVision III architecture for higher sample rate, increased memory depth, faster waveform capture rate and better vertical resolution compared with previous designs. DS70000 oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., their USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.