Fixed RF attenuator handle 300 W

BroadWave Technologies announced a 300-Watt fixed attenuator series designed for wireless applications. These attenuators reduce the amount of power delivered in a transmission line without introducing much noise or distortion. Model series 352-023-XXX is a 50-Ohm fixed attenuator with an operating frequency range of DC to 2400 MHz. Standard attenuation values are 3, 6, 10, 20, and 30 db. Maximum VSWR is 1.25:1, the temperature range is – 40°C to +40° and the RF connectors are N male / N female. Other RF connector types and genders are available in this package. Additional applications include test equipment, telecommunication systems, base stations, radar applications, and defense programs.