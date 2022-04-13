Flame-proof wirewound resistors target in-rush apps

TT Electronics announced the availability of its high surge, UL-recognised, fusible resistor family – the WHS-UL Series. Developed for inrush control applications, such as power supplies, UPS, energy metering, and motor drives, TT’s WHS-UL resistors offer enhanced surge and pulse energy withstand capability.

A UL1412-recognised fusible resistor (UL file E234469), the WHS-UL provides failsafe fusing at 120 / 240Vrms with a UL94-V0 flameproof coating. Available in 2, 3, and 5W sizes and at E24 values from 10 to 100 ohms, these resistors offer up to 30J of surge energy capacity and as much as 7kV peak 1.2/50µs performance. They also guarantee safe fusing in fault condition overloads from as low as 30W. The WHS-UL is available in a wide range of lead forms, including the vertical radial form in tape and the ZI form for SMD processing.