Flash programmer protects firmware images

SEGGER’s Target Encrypted Link Package ( TELP ) protects intellectual property (IP) from end to end, including the last few inches of the device.

IP owners and contract manufacturers alike benefit from having the owners in complete control of the programming process. The contract manufacturer never has access to the cleartext of a firmware image and both gain the peace of mind of protecting IP from copying, cloning, and unauthorized production. The Flasher Secure/TELP solution offers complete transparency with IP owners able to seamlessly track the programming yield, device-specific data, programmer details, and much more. This unparalleled transparency is particularly crucial when outsourcing production to third-party locations, providing a level of confidentiality unmatched in the market.

This is currently the only solution on the market that provides end-to-end security for the entire workflow, from firmware sign-off to final production, while also providing interfaces for quality assurance and warehouse management.

TELP can be used to secure a wide range of microcontrollers and is especially useful for protecting MCUs that do not come with built-in security features. The solution requires no special processors or pre-programming and no physical shipment.

Security is achieved using a combination of established and standardized cryptographic algorithms, cryptographically secure random number generators, and reliable key exchange algorithms.