Flat cables for electric powered aircraft

Over the past half-century, Cicoil has supplied tens of thousands of compact cable assemblies for both commercial and military aircraft and offers reliable solutions for electric-powered vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft (eVTOL, Air Taxis, UAV’s) as well.

Cicoil’s lightweight Flexx-Sil jacketed power cables offer exceptional all-weather flexibility, mechanical durability and are ideal when ease of routing is required. This combination of features makes Cicoil’s power cables the optimal alternative to the stiff wire, bus bar, and bulky power conductors in powering propellers, electric propulsion motors, turbofan engines, and wing flaps.