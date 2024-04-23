Flat wire and square core PFC chokes target industrial and automotive applications

ITG Electronics has introduced a line of power factor correction (PFC) chokes whose slim design enables engineers to incorporate them into tight spaces. The company’s PFC282820B and PFC282822B series of PFC chokes are suitable for 500-1000 watt continuous conduction mode PFC boost converter applications. ITG Electronics also offers a wider design (27.5 x 28.5 mm) compatible with power systems up to 2,000 watts.

The new offerings are part of ITG Electronics’ broader Cubic Design PFC Choke series. Compared with traditional, toroidal-shaped PFC chokes, the new series extension incorporates a flat wire and square core to save space and increase power density. These compact design elements align with higher power density requirements for current and near-future power conversion settings.

ITG Electronics’ range of PFC chokes is appropriate for AC to DC power conversion in industrial equipment and automotive components manufacturing environments. The line’s space-saving, easy-to-assemble attributes help support these sectors’ high-volume production requirements.