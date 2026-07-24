Flat-wire chokes support compact EMI filtering

TDK Corporation has introduced the EP21 series flat-wire double chokes for common-mode EMI filtering in DC-DC converters and low-voltage EMC protection circuits. The SMD components measure 23.8 x 17.7 mm with 21.6 to 22.3 mm heights, support 48 V AC or 80 V DC, rated currents from 20.3 to 35 A without derating up to +70 °C and inductance values from 160 to 640 µH. A four-pin design, underbody termination, MnZn ferrite construction and flat-wire winding help reduce board space while supporting low DC resistance down to 0.44 mΩ.