Flex-circuit-to-PCB connector handles 100 W

Hirose has expanded its miniature hybrid flexible printed circuit (FPC) to a board connector family to simplify mating and provide design flexibility. Combining space savings and a high-power capacity, the BK22 Series connector enables OEMs to reduce the size of portable devices without sacrificing power performance.

The BK22 Series connector offers minimized contact resistance that facilitates power savings and allows up to 100W of power to be delivered via USB for fast charging. With two mounting points per contact, the BK22 connector design shortens the length of electricity flow to minimize heat generation when a high current is used. This unique board mounting design suppresses heat generation to 30°C or less, even when 15A is applied.

The FPC-to-board connector features a fully armored design that covers both ends of the housing with metal for enhanced robustness and a significant reduction in the risk of housing damage from misalignment when mating. Along with guidance ribs, a wide self-alignment range of ±0.47 mm in the pitch direction and ±0.405 mm in the width direction simplifies the mating operation. Designed for pick and place mounting, the BK22 Series provides production time and cost savings.

The BK22 Series also provides superior design flexibility. Using an FPC to connect the USB to the PCB, the USB can be placed anywhere within the design of the end product.

The BK22 Series FPC-to-board connector features a multi-point dimpled contact design for both the power (6-point) and signal (2-point) contacts to ensure higher reliability and long operation life. A multi-point metal lock prevents unintended unmating due to impact. An insert-molded header and receptacle eliminate gaps between the terminals and housing preventing solder wicking.

With a mated height of 0.7 mm and a depth of 2.3 mm, the hybrid BK22 Series connector is commonly used for portable devices like audio players, cameras, laptops, and gaming consoles, as well as wearable devices like earbuds, smartwatches and smart glasses.

Available in 4 or 6 signal positions with 2 power contacts, the BK22 Series has a rated voltage of 60V AC/DC and an operating temperature of -55 degree C to +85 degree C.