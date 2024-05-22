Flexible isolated gate driver for power-efficient designs

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. announced the launch of the third product in its High Voltage Power-Thru portfolio. Allegro’s two-chip AHV85000 and AHV85040 isolated gate-driver IC solutions work together with external transformers to provide the freedom to design and maximize power efficiency for clean energy applications, including solar inverters, xEV charging infrastructures and energy storage systems (ESS), as well as data center power supply units.

Expanding upon Allegro’s existing Power-Thru technology, the new combo chip features the same benefits found in Allegro’s existing gate driver technology but relocates the isolation transformer from internal to external. By doing so, Allegro’s latest Power-Thru IC provides engineers greater design flexibility for isolation, power, and layout since they can choose the suitable transformer according to their design requirements.

The new combo chip isolated gate driver provides additional advantages for applications with different isolation requirements. By facilitating greater cost and space optimization, this industry-first solution creates significantly greater design flexibility, including the ability to choose the isolation level, the best fit-for-purpose transformer, and where to put the isolation barrier within the system.