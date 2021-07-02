Flexible MCX coax cable assemblies for compact spaces

Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our MCX product series to include additional cable assembly options on RG-174 cable. These 50 ohm assemblies are available in plug to plug configurations in an extensive range of standard lengths from 6 in. to 3 m. MCX cable assemblies are suitable for a number of applications including global positioning systems, broadband connectivity and external antennas.

The MCX connector series is a robust micro-miniature interface with broadband capabilities of DC to 6 GHz that feature secure snap-on/snap-off coupling for quick and easy mating. These connectors are manufactured from brass with gold plating and offer reliable electrical performance up to the limits of the cable type. Their small size paired with the flexible cable types make them an ideal choice for compact applications.

These newly released MCX cable assemblies join an always expanding portfolio of existing configurations on a variety of small, flexible cable types. MCX assemblies are also available in between series configurations featuring other popular interfaces for even more design flexibility.

Amphenol RF

www.amphenolrf.com