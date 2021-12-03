Flexible printed circuit antennas handle LTE, 4G and 5G NR transmissions

Antenova Ltd is announcing ‘Affini’, part number SRFL064, which is a flexible printed circuit (FPC) antenna for the LTE, 4G, and 5G NR networks in global markets. This antenna covers all main 4G bands plus 617-698MHz which offers 5G coverage and the popular Band 71.

The Affini antenna measures 78mm x 17mm x 0.15mm, which is small, yet it delivered high efficiency in tests. It has an I-PEX MHF1 connector, so it is easily designed in and it suits small devices that need to operate across wide areas.

Affini provides good coverage indoors on the lower frequencies because at around 600MHz RF signals can travel greater distances with good penetration of walls and buildings.

The applications for Affini will be in small devices operating on the 4G and 5G cellular networks. They could be in telematics, OBD, cellular wi-fi hotspots, IoT, M2M, CCTV over 4G/5G, drones, Pico base stations, and POS terminals.

Affini is the latest in Antenova’s antenna portfolio which includes SMD and flexible antennas for cellular, ISM/LP-WAN, GNSS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.