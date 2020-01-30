Flip-type MLCCs target automotive apps

TDK has developed the new CGAE series, the world’s first flip-type MLCCs in 0510 design (EIA 0204) with capacitances of up to 1 µF, for automotive applications. Depending on their capacitance, the capacitors are designed for rated voltages of between 4 V and 50 V and they cover a capacitance range from 47 nF to 1 µF. All types of the new series are qualified in accordance with AEC-Q200. Volume production began in January 2020.

In contrast to conventional MLCCs, the connections on the flip-type capacitors are rotated through 90°. This produces a wider and, at the same time, shorter current path, which results in lower ESL and ESR values, and thus lower impedances. Flip-type MLCCs have already proven themselves in numerous applications.

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming increasingly important for improving safety. At the same time, a growing number of functionalities that support autonomous driving, are being established. These require computing power comparable to that of PCs or smartphones. The ICs used for this purpose are therefore offering ever more functions, which means that a growing number of decoupling MLCCs are required for noise suppression. At the same time, the trend toward space-saving designs is continuing, boosting the demand for high-efficiency components for noise suppression.

Thanks to the high efficiency of the new capacitors in noise suppression and decoupling, the number of MLCCs required can be reduced. TDK will, in future, develop even greater capacitance values, so that it can extend the product range and serve the growing number of automotive applications.