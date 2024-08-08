FLIR IIS Dragonfly S camera now in full production

Teledyne FLIR IIS announces that its Dragonfly S USB 5MP modular and compact camera is now in full production.

The Dragonfly S 5MP is the first camera in the new Dragonfly S series to enter full production. Designed as an entry point for machine vision applications, the Dragonfly S streamlines the rapid prototyping of imaging systems and ensures a smooth transition into production manufacturing. The cameras are optimized for size, weight, power, and cost, addressing fundamental machine vision application needs without unnecessary complexity. The cameras are ideal for a range of applications from industrial automation and robotics to medical imaging and scientific research.

The new Dragonfly S camera series is cost-optimized while maintaining high quality and reliability. The cameras are supported by the Spinnaker 4 SDK and are GenICam compliant. The on-board buffer ensures reliable data transmission to the host system, preventing incomplete or dropped images. In environments with low EMI tolerance, such as laboratories or hospitals, the full-case cameras are EMC Class B compliant and eliminate the need for additional EMI shielding. For embedded applications, the cameras can extend USB3 bus power to drive peripherals like small LEDs and electronics (up to 120mA) via the GPIO port with minimal cabling.

A complete evaluation kit is available for CS-mount camera variants to facilitate camera selection, enabling the creation of seven distinct camera configurations. The kit includes adapters for C and S mount optics, along with components for assembling full-case, partial- case or board-level variants.