Floating BTB connector designed for automotive powertrains

Hirose has developed a narrow pitch board-to-board connector ideally suited for internal connection of automotive powertrains including motor controllers. Combining shock and vibration resistance with high heat resistance up to 140°, the FX26 series connector delivers high reliability in harsh environment applications.

Supporting a floating range of ±0.7 mm in the XY direction and ±0.75 mm in the Z direction, the FX26 series board-to-board connector absorbs misalignment while tightening screws and PCB shrinkage caused by high temperatures. It has a large effective mating length for improved performance and reliability.

With a pitch of only 1 mm, the FX26 series offers PCB space-savings, improves assembly times, and reduces cost by replacing traditional cable connectors.

“Traditionally, board-to-board connectors have not been widely used in automotive powertrains due to high heat, vibration and space restraint challenges. The FX26 series overcomes these issues and delivers high reliability in automotive powertrain applications,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA.

The FX26 Series is available in a variety of stacking heights including 15, 18, 20, 23 and 25 mm with pin variations of 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 pins.