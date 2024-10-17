Flyback controllers feature adaptive synchronous rectification for AC-DC conversion

Nexperia introduced a new series of AC/DC flyback controllers as the latest additions to its continuously expanding portfolio of power ICs. The NEX806/8xx and NEX8180x are designed for GaN-based flyback converters in devices such as power delivery (PD) chargers, adapters, wall sockets, strip sockets, industrial power and auxiliary power supplies, and other AC/DC conversion applications requiring high power density.

The NEX806xx/NEX808xx are quasi-resonant/multi-mode flyback controllers that operate from a wide VCC range (10-83V), while the NEX81801/NEX81802 are adaptive synchronous rectifier controllers. These ICs can be used in combination with Nexperia’s NEX52xxx PD controllers and other discrete power devices to deliver a turn-key flyback converter solution that optimizes the current sense voltage level and PFM mode, reduces standby power, and achieves high efficiency across the entire load range. The primary side controller can be used to drive a silicon MOSFET or GaN high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) directly, which helps to improve power density, while the synchronous rectification (SR) controller utilizes an innovative adaptive control method to eliminate the possibility of mis-conduction of switching device, thereby improving overall system reliability.

This family of flyback controller ICs employs the TSOT23-6 flip-chip package to deliver better thermal performance which also helps to prevent accidental triggering of the over-temperature protection (OTP) function. The control circuit also includes additional protection features, making it ideally suited for use in consumer and industrial flyback power supply designs.