Flyback LED controllers for LEDs supporting flicker-free dimming

Cost-effective dimmable and intelligent LED systems are expected to increase the market share disproportionately in the coming years. Introducing the ICL8800, ICL8810, and ICL8820 single-stage flyback LED controllers for constant output voltages, Infineon Technologies AG addresses the need of LED driver manufacturers in this regard. With their unique features, the ICs meet the necessary performance requirements for LED lighting applications, such as LED drivers and luminaires up to 125 W, smart lighting, and emergency luminaire. Outside this market segment, adapters and chargers, flat TVs, all-in-one PCs and monitors up to 125 W profit from the ICL88xx family.

All three variants offer benchmarking performance for power factor correction and total harmonic distortion at full-load and low-load conditions, thus enabling platform design and window drivers. They are optimized as secondary-side regulated (SSR) constant voltage (CV) output flyback controllers and are also well suited for primary-side regulation (PSR). To achieve optimum efficiency and low electromagnetic interference (EMI) without compromising light quality, they are featuring critical conduction mode (CCM) and quasi-resonant mode (QRM) with smart valley hopping.

The ICL88xx family offers an external start-up circuit control signal for more flexibility and a cost-optimized bottom-up platform design for many applications. It has a comprehensive set of protection features, including a power limitation and secondary side over-voltage protection. In addition, the devices require a minimum number of external components, leading to outstanding cost-effectiveness compared to existing solutions. The gate driver current enables designs up to 125 W with state-of-the-art MOSFETs. The system performance and efficiency can be further optimized using Infineon’s CoolMOS P7 power MOSFETs.

ICL8800 is the basic variant providing all of the above features. ICL8810 is an advanced variant with an integrated burst mode that allows a very low standby power consumption of less than 100 mW and flicker-free deep dimming down to 0.1 percent. This feature makes ICL8810 ideally suited for smart lighting applications in connection with microcontrollers. Finally, ICL8820 is the fully-featured variant, additionally equipped with an integrated DC-input jitter function. The latter improves EMI performance and supports the fulfillment of EMI requirements in DC operation. ICL8820 eases EMI certification in the design of emergency lighting LED driver applications without additional circuitry, minimizing cost and effort.

ICL8800, ICL8810, and ICL8820 single-stage flyback LED controller variants are available in PG-DSO-8 packages and can be ordered now.