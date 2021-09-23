Flyback switcher ICs carry built-In USB PD controller

Power Integrations announced the InnoSwitch3-PD family of ICs, the industry’s most highly integrated solution for USB Type-C, USB Power Delivery (PD), and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) adapters. This compact InSOP-24D-packaged IC includes a USB-C and PD controller, a high-voltage PowiGaN switch, a multi-mode quasi-resonant flyback controller, secondary-side sensing, FluxLink isolated digital feedback, and a synchronous-rectification driver.

Featuring no-load power consumption as low as 14 mW, power supply designs using InnoSwitch3-PD ICs meet all global energy-efficiency regulations. The high efficiency of these devices ensures low heat dissipation, eliminating the need for bulky heatsinks. Power Integrations’ FluxLink high-speed communications feedback link ensures fast, accurate secondary-side regulation. InnoSwitch3-PD ICs are also fully protected, with input voltage monitoring, accurate brown-in/brown-out, and overvoltage protection, and output over- and under-voltage fault detection with independently configurable fault responses.

A new design report, RDR-838, describes a 60 W USB PD 3.0 Power Supply with 3.3 V – 21 V PPS output using the InnoSwitch3-PD PowiGaN-powered INN3879C-H801. The new InnoSwitch3-PD ICs are priced from $1.30 per unit in 10,000-unit quantities. For further information, contact a Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized worldwide distributors: Digi-Key, Farnell, Mouser, and RS Components.