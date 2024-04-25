Forge camera series with IP67 rating targeting smart agriculture, food, and beverage industries

Teledyne FLIR IIS announced the Forge 1GigE IP67, the latest in its industrial camera series designed to perform in harsh industrial environments while ensuring highly efficient production capabilities. Forge 1GigE IP67 is the latest in our commitment to deliver advanced imaging systems for factory automation.

The Forge 1GigE IP67 camera series has an IP67 cylindrical enclosure for optimal and easy system integration, simplified post-operation washing, and the prevention of dirt accumulation. A wide selection of IP67-rated components is available with partners such as Smart Vision Lights and Components Express, LLC. (CEI) to create an entire IP67 vision ecosystem for our customers.

With advanced on-camera features such as auto-brightness functions (AGC and Auto-Exposure), the new cameras dynamically adjust in variable and outdoor lighting conditions. The IEEE1588 protocol enables multi-camera image capture synchronization, and Lossless Compression (LLC) provides higher frame rates and lower bandwidth requirements, maximizing camera output without compromising image quality for high-speed applications.

Key Features include: IP67 ingress protection minimizes dust and debris accumulation for simplified maintenance; Onboard processing for no-drop image capture and delivery; Highly robust and reliable Teledyne GigE framework within the Spinnaker 4 acquisition SDK; Support for Sapera Image Processing Library with AI capability; Newest Sony CMOS image sensors, and 1.2 MP to 12 MP resolution options; Includes a three-year warranty, access to rich online resources, and world-class technical support;

The Teledyne FLIR IIS team is grateful for our customers’ ongoing support of our commitment to GigE innovation. Future advancements of Forge 1GigE IP67 will include higher resolution models.

Visit the AUTOMATE 2024, Booth #636, from May 6-9, 2024, for the first live demonstration of Forge 1GigE IP67.