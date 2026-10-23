Four-camera kit supports GMSL2™ vision systems

Innodisk has introduced the Innodisk GMSL2™ Camera Starter Kit, which includes four 3MP fixed-focus GMSL2™ camera modules, a capture card, four FAKRA cables, a power adapter, power cords and a quick start guide. The kit includes pre-integrated hardware and software drivers with camera source code for the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit to support multi-camera validation for applications such as blind spot detection, advanced driver assistance systems, robotics and autonomous mobile robots. The source code allows engineers to adapt the driver and use the kit as a starting point for customized designs.