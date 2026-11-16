Four-channel AWGs fit in one 3U slot

Pickering Interfaces has launched the 41-621 PXI and 43-621 PXIe arbitrary waveform generators for avionics functional test, FADEC testing, multi-channel sensor simulation and legacy ATE upgrades. The modules provide up to four channels in a single 3U slot, with a 16-bit DAC running at up to 250 MSamples/s, 128 MSamples of waveform memory and output amplitudes up to 20 Vpp into a high impedance load. They generate sine waves up to 40 MHz and include AM, FM, chirp, FSK, PWM and frequency sweep functions with channel synchronization within and across modules.