Four-channel beamformer covers 7.9 to 12 GHz

Qorvo® has introduced the QPX0252, a four-channel X-band beamformer IC operating from 7.9 to 12 GHz for active electronically scanned array radar. The device provides transmit output to drive compatible Qorvo front-end modules directly, supports low-noise and high-linearity receive operation and integrates transmit, receive and control functions to reduce RF content in the antenna array. The QPX0252 is designed for use with Qorvo X-band front-end modules and companion devices for GaN power-amplifier bias control and RF switching. Samples and evaluation kits are available, with compatible control devices supporting transmit-receive switching in less than 100 ns.