Four-channel radar sensors feature CAN XL and Ethernet connectivity interfaces

Bosch introduced two system-on-chips for automotive radar sensors supporting SAE level 2+ driver assistance functions. The SX600 and SX601 enable automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and lane change assistance.

The SoCs feature a digital phase-locked loop that adjusts output signal frequency and phase to match input signals. This digital PLL design provides flexibility and integration advantages over analog implementations, generating output signals that enable extended range and resolution. The integrated radar receiver offers a wide dynamic range for object recognition, including the detection of small and distant targets with reduced error rates.

Bosch manufactures both radar SoCs using 22nm RF CMOS technology. This semiconductor process enables full integration while providing approximately 30 percent greater range compared to conventional sensors. The multicore subsystem includes memory and computing resources for direct customer function integration with expansion capability.

The chips incorporate a millimeter-wave sensor frontend and digital signal processor for conventional or AI-based data processing. The frontend serves as the interface between analog signals and digital processing. Computing power supports recognition algorithms and neural network-based artificial intelligence for distinguishing between pedestrians and other objects.

Both SoCs operate in the 77 GHz frequency band and include CAN XL and Ethernet interfaces for vehicle system connectivity. Hardware security accelerators and data encryption provide access protection. The SX600 targets cost efficiency, while the SX601 offers additional memory and computing power. The models use compatible designs for system upgrades. Each sensor provides four transmitting and four receiving channels. Applications requiring higher performance can use a cascaded solution with two interconnected chips. SX601 samples are available for development and testing.