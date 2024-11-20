Four-finger contact with 16 Amp capacity features low insertion force

Mill-Max Manufacturing Corp., Inc. announces the widespread release of their # 36 contact, a unique contact designed to accept a wide range of lead sizes while providing low insertion force and high current carrying capacity. The receptacles assembled with the # 36 contacts are produced in a variety of termination styles to address the many interconnect requirements typically found in electronic assemblies.

The Mill-Max # 36 contact accepts lead diameters of .022” – .042” (.56 mm – 1.07 mm), with initial insertion force averages ranging from 180 grams at the low end to 560 grams at the top of the acceptance range. The relatively low force for these contacts makes for easier mating and de-mating of multi-pin connections. The wide acceptance range enables them to be used across applications for power and signal connections, simplifying receptacle choice, reducing the variety of components on your bill of materials, and allowing for uniform mounting hole layouts. The unique design of this four-finger contact allows it to stand out for its compliancy across the entire pin acceptance range; meaning the contact can alternate accepting the largest lead followed by the smallest lead while maintaining a reliable electrical connection.

Along with wide range and low force, these receptacles exhibit low contact resistance, 4 – 10 milliohms, and high current carrying capacity, 16 amps max, 12.8 amps de-rated, making them ideal for use in connector and cable assemblies or as PCB jacks for power connections in a wide range of applications from communications equipment to pumps, fans, DC motors, and industrial control equipment.

Mill-Max is offering eight receptacles assembled with the # 36 contact with termination styles including through-hole solder mount, press-fit for plated through holes, surface mount, and wire termination, see the table below for details. All except the 0479 fibre plug style have gold plating on the shell and 30 micro inches gold plating on the contact, the 0479 has a matte tin shell finish.