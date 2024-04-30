Four-port switch lets you connect antennas to radios and test equipment

Signal Hound announced the addition of the RFS44 to its expanding product line. This powerful, ultra-fast antenna switch is in stock and available to Order Now. The RFS44 is a single pole four-throw (SP4T) absorptive solid state switch. Using silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology, the RFS44 provides RF switching across four ports at up to 44 GHz.

The RFS44 4-Port Antenna Switch operates at a frequency range of 100 kHz to 44 GHz, is direct logic control enabled, boasts a 20 ns switch time, and allows for frequency or interval switching with supported hardware. With a standard operating temperature range of -40°F to 185°F (-40°C to +85°C), the RFS44 weighs only 8.9 oz. (0.25 kg) and measures only 4.09” x 4.17” x 1.32” (104mm x 106mm x 34mm).